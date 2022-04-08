$565.52 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to report $565.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.90 million and the highest is $571.39 million. ModivCare reported sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. 65,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -216.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

