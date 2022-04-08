$74.64 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $315.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 302,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,363. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $60,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 248,800 shares of company stock worth $1,104,062 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

