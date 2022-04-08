Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 398,904,034 coins and its circulating supply is 353,083,090 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

