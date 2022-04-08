Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APYRF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF remained flat at $$36.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

