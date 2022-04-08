Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $291.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.40 million. Agiliti reported sales of $235.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $888,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. 149,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,214. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.