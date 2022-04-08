Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report $1.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,859. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

About Field Trip Health (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.