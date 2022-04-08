Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to post $440.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.83 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.36. 248,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.