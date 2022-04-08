Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $22.41

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 3,585,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,619. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.