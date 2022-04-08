Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Price Target at C$9.88

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 over the last three months.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.