Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $182.23

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,523 shares of company stock valued at $81,856,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

