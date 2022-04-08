Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $36.00

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,283. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.