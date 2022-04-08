Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 303,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

