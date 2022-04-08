ApeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $382.62 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.79 or 0.00025478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.17 or 0.07550530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.96 or 0.99870423 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

