ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($43.10).

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

