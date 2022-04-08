ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post $157.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $158.02 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $687.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 554,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,941,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

