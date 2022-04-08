Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to report sales of $163.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.54 million to $164.73 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $675.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $686.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $744.86 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $757.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.68. 343,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

