Bastiano Sanna Sells 561 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

