BENQI (QI) Market Cap Tops $17.11 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BENQI has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.15 or 0.07563868 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.52 or 1.00141613 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.