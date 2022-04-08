BiFi Price Hits $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BiFi has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $39,555.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00196580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00379836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

