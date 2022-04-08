Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $18,886.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00060409 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005141 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,592,055 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

