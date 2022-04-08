BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $117.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. MKM Partners cut their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 15,491,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,472,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

