Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will report $74.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.47 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $308.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.61 million to $313.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $336.44 million, with estimates ranging from $325.88 million to $349.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 633,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

