Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) PT at €82.57

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($90.74).

NDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR NDA traded up €2.80 ($3.08) during trading on Friday, hitting €104.70 ($115.05). 138,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €62.20 ($68.35) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($128.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

