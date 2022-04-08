Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $23.33

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 752,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $899.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

