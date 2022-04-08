Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT at €164.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.08 ($179.21).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €143.86 ($158.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,011,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($83.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.