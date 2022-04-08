Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $39.26 million and $2.15 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00262590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,746,633,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,827,756 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

