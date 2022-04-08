Carbon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $97,754.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $97,754.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.17 or 0.07550530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.96 or 0.99870423 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,454,311 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

