Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 858,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,889. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $421.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.