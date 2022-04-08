Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ DNAY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 227,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,729. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 4th quarter valued at $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Codex DNA by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Codex DNA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

