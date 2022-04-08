Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research firms have commented on CMPX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

OTC:CMPX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 115,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,681. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.