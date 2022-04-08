CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,283.43

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $170,283.43 and approximately $32,399.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

