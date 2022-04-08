DAOventures Hits Market Capitalization of $363,227.68 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 1% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $363,227.68 and $3,970.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006673 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

