Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,523 shares of company stock valued at $81,856,760 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Datadog by 800.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

