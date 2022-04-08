disBalancer (DDOS) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $186,015.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.70 or 0.07552091 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.55 or 0.99825627 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,085,161 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

