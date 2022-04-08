Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €47.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($51.05).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.74 ($27.19). The company had a trading volume of 349,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €24.46 ($26.88) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($48.44).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

