Einsteinium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,504.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $3,504.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00262087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001350 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,468,474 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

