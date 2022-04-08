Elan Moriah Sells 8,300 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $419,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 359,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,513,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

