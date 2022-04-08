Emercoin (EMC) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $10,289.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,944,450 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.