Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce $345.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.60 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $614,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock worth $1,959,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.55. 288,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

