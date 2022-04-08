Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $765,379.65 and approximately $5,058.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00263880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004897 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00282844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

