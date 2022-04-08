Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.