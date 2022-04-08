FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,732. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

