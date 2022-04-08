FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 489.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 654,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $12,667,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $108.37. 1,578,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.