FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,742 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,642,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. 54,207,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,855,574. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.