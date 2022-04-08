FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,503 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 553,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,387. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

