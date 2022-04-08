Financial Contrast: Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

24.3% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnichannel Acquisition and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34% NI 2.60% 2.41% 1.26%

Volatility & Risk

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A NI $323.97 million 1.13 $8.42 million $0.40 43.15

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

NI beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

About NI (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.