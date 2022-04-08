Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.