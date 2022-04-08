FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 160,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $163.95.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $53,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $47,236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $40,211,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

