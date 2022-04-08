Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $50.70 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00011820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $50.70 million and $9.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07543546 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.01 or 0.99794382 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

