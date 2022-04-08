GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $47,211.11 and approximately $73.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 171% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,423,467 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.